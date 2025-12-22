Thailand, Peru clinch upgraded FTA after 10-year stall

Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun said the Department of Trade Negotiations had reported significant progress in talks to upgrade the Thailand–Peru Free Trade Agreement. She said both sides had reached a substantive conclusion on the agreement’s core issues, with only minor technical matters still under discussion. Those remaining points are being expedited towards a final resolution, paving the way to conclude the long-running upgrade negotiations.

Suphajee said the outcome reflects both countries’ shared commitment to advancing economic and trade cooperation in a concrete way, and would be welcome news for businesses and the public in both countries ahead of the end of 2025.

Negotiations on the Thailand–Peru FTA had been stalled for more than 10 years before both sides resumed and accelerated discussions from mid-2024.

Suphajee said momentum increased after she held bilateral talks with Peru’s ambassador to Thailand in late October, and later met Peru’s minister responsible for foreign trade in Gyeongju, South Korea, during an APEC meeting in early November.

Those engagements, she said, helped drive both sides towards concluding the FTA upgrade within 2025, and the two sides have now achieved a meaningful conclusion in line with that goal.