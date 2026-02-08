China's central bank buys gold for 15th consecutive month

The rally then reversed sharply after Kevin Warsh was nominated as the next chair of the US Federal Reserve late in the month, with spot prices tumbling to as low as $4,403.24 per ounce on Monday.

Gold is now trading at about $4,960 an ounce.

On the demand side, China’s gold consumption fell for a second year in 2025, sliding 3.75% to 950 metric tonnes, according to the state-backed China Gold Association.