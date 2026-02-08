Lumpini Dog Park opens to mark Japanese chamber’s 70th anniversary

The new dog park is another step towards making public spaces more inclusive and better aligned with people’s needs.

As more families have pets as part of everyday life, providing appropriate public space is an important responsibility.

The park has been carefully designed so dogs can exercise safely, while owners can relax, chat, and enjoy the space.

“Beyond its practical benefits, I hope this park becomes a place that connects people, culturally and as a community, through nature and shared interests,” Chadchart concluded.

The BMA has transformed a former parking area into a two-rai happiness space in a Japanese style for owners and pets.

The project’s budget and construction were supported by the JCC.

Taisei (Thailand) Co., Ltd. designed the park to blend with the landscape of Lumpini Park.