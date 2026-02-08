Lumpini Dog Park opens to mark Japanese chamber’s 70th anniversary

Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt joined Otaka Masato, the Ambassador of Japan to Thailand, to officially open the “Lumpini Dog Park” on Saturday (February 7).
The opening marks the 70th anniversary of the Japanese Chamber of Commerce, Bangkok (JCC), with the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) and the JCC launching Bangkok’s 9th dog park to support sustainable improvements in quality of life for both city residents and pets at Lumpini Park (Witthayu Road side), Pathum Wan district.
Chadchart said he first wanted to thank the Japanese Chamber of Commerce for its full support and cooperation in making the project a reality, reflecting the close Thailand–Japan relationship built on long-standing mutual trust.
The new dog park is another step towards making public spaces more inclusive and better aligned with people’s needs.
As more families have pets as part of everyday life, providing appropriate public space is an important responsibility.
The park has been carefully designed so dogs can exercise safely, while owners can relax, chat, and enjoy the space.
“Beyond its practical benefits, I hope this park becomes a place that connects people, culturally and as a community, through nature and shared interests,” Chadchart concluded.
The BMA has transformed a former parking area into a two-rai happiness space in a Japanese style for owners and pets.
The project’s budget and construction were supported by the JCC.
Taisei (Thailand) Co., Ltd. designed the park to blend with the landscape of Lumpini Park.
The area, over two rai on the Witthayu Roadside parking lot, has been fully renovated, including lighting, irrigation, and landscaping by specialist arborists to ensure safety and aesthetics.
Cat owners can also bring their cats for a walk.
Also attending were Pornphrom Vikitsreth, Adviser to the Bangkok Governor and the BMA’s Chief Sustainability Officer; Norathape Choopool, Director of Pathum Wan District; relevant officials; and a group of adorable four-legged “stars”, who joined the ceremony.