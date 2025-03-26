BMA to build new dog park in Lumpini Park with JCC support

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced plans to develop a new dog park within Lumpini Park, with support from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce (JCC). BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt shared the details on Monday during a meeting with JCC Chairman To Kozo and his delegation at the BMA headquarters.

JCC’s Contribution to the Dog Park Project

To Kozo and the JCC delegation visited Chadchart to mark the 70th anniversary of JCC's establishment and offered their support for the development of Bangkok’s ninth dog park. To proposed that the new dog park should integrate elements of a traditional Japanese garden, blending its solitude and calmness with Thai aesthetics and a diverse selection of plants. The aim is to create a space that beautifully reflects both cultures.