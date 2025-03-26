BMA to build new dog park in Lumpini Park with JCC support

WEDNESDAY, MARCH 26, 2025

Bangkok's Lumpini Park is getting a new dog park, blending Thai and Japanese aesthetics, with support from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce.

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced plans to develop a new dog park within Lumpini Park, with support from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce (JCC). BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt shared the details on Monday during a meeting with JCC Chairman To Kozo and his delegation at the BMA headquarters.

JCC’s Contribution to the Dog Park Project

To Kozo and the JCC delegation visited Chadchart to mark the 70th anniversary of JCC's establishment and offered their support for the development of Bangkok’s ninth dog park. To proposed that the new dog park should integrate elements of a traditional Japanese garden, blending its solitude and calmness with Thai aesthetics and a diverse selection of plants. The aim is to create a space that beautifully reflects both cultures.

Features of the New Dog Park

The proposed dog park in Lumpini Park will include the following features:

  • Separate zones for different dog sizes – Ensuring the safety of both large and small breeds.
  • Dedicated dog playground – Providing ample space for dogs to run and exercise.
  • Dog waste disposal facilities – Encouraging cleanliness and responsible pet ownership.
  • Dog foot-cleaning stations – Helping maintain hygiene after playtime.
  • Japanese garden for dog owners – Offering a tranquil resting space.
  • Pavilion for relaxation – Allowing visitors to enjoy the scenic landscape.

Development Timeline and International Inspiration

Chadchart estimated that the construction of the dog park could take approximately four to five months. The BMA’s Environment Department will collaborate with the JCC and other relevant agencies to bring the project to fruition.

The new dog park will be modelled after internationally renowned dog parks, including:

  • Central Park Dog Run, New York
  • Yoyogi Park Dog Run, Tokyo
  • Hyde Park Dog Area, London
  • Sydney Park Dog Park, Sydney

Existing Dog Parks in Bangkok

Currently, Bangkok has eight dog parks, including both public and private facilities:

  • BMA Dog Park – Bang Khen district (4.6 rai)
  • Benchakitti Park’s Dog Park – Klong Toey district
  • Vajirabenjatas Park’s Pet Park – Chatuchak district
  • Bueng Nong Bon Park – Prawet district
  • Thian Thale Phatthana Phrueksa Phirom Park – Bang Khun Thien district
  • Dog Park 49 – Soi Sukhumvit 49
  • Pet Safari – Central Festival EastVille
  • Mega Park – Mega Bangna shopping mall

The upcoming dog park in Lumpini Park is expected to be a welcome addition for pet owners and their furry companions, providing a well-designed and safe recreational space in the heart of Bangkok.

