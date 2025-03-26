BMA to build new dog park in Lumpini Park with JCC support

The Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) has announced plans to develop a new dog park within Lumpini Park, with support from the Japanese Chamber of Commerce (JCC). BMA Governor Chadchart Sittipunt shared the details on Monday during a meeting with JCC Chairman To Kozo and his delegation at the BMA headquarters.
To Kozo and the JCC delegation visited Chadchart to mark the 70th anniversary of JCC's establishment and offered their support for the development of Bangkok’s ninth dog park. To proposed that the new dog park should integrate elements of a traditional Japanese garden, blending its solitude and calmness with Thai aesthetics and a diverse selection of plants. The aim is to create a space that beautifully reflects both cultures.
The proposed dog park in Lumpini Park will include the following features:
Development Timeline and International Inspiration
Chadchart estimated that the construction of the dog park could take approximately four to five months. The BMA’s Environment Department will collaborate with the JCC and other relevant agencies to bring the project to fruition.
The new dog park will be modelled after internationally renowned dog parks, including:
Currently, Bangkok has eight dog parks, including both public and private facilities:
The upcoming dog park in Lumpini Park is expected to be a welcome addition for pet owners and their furry companions, providing a well-designed and safe recreational space in the heart of Bangkok.