Thirachai quits Palang Pracharath after Prawit opts out of PM race

Palang Pracharath Party deputy leader and prime ministerial candidate Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala announced his resignation from the party on Thursday, a day after party leader Prawit Wongsuwan said he would not run for prime minister.

Thirachai said in a Facebook post at 9.35am that he was stepping down as the party’s prime ministerial candidate, deputy leader and an executive member.

The post cited Prawit’s decision to withdraw from the prime ministerial race as the main reason for his resignation.

“I would like to inform the media that, following PPP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan’s decision yesterday [Wednesday] to withdraw as the party’s prime ministerial candidate, I am resigning today as the party’s PM candidate as well,” Thirachai wrote.