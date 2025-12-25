Thirachai quits Palang Pracharath after Prawit opts out of PM race

Palang Pracharath Party deputy leader and prime ministerial candidate Thirachai Phuvanatnaranubala announced his resignation from the party on Thursday, a day after party leader Prawit Wongsuwan said he would not run for prime minister.
Thirachai said in a Facebook post at 9.35am that he was stepping down as the party’s prime ministerial candidate, deputy leader and an executive member.
The post cited Prawit’s decision to withdraw from the prime ministerial race as the main reason for his resignation.
“I would like to inform the media that, following PPP leader Gen Prawit Wongsuwan’s decision yesterday [Wednesday] to withdraw as the party’s prime ministerial candidate, I am resigning today as the party’s PM candidate as well,” Thirachai wrote.
“The main reason I joined the PPP was my faith in the party leader. Under these circumstances, it is time for me to step away from politics for now.”
He thanked Prawit and other party members for the opportunity to work with the PPP.
He also wished the party luck in the upcoming election and said he would return to work as a freelance academic.
On Wednesday, PPP deputy leader Paiboon Nititawan said Prawit told a meeting of the party’s executive board that he wanted to step aside from the prime ministerial race due to health concerns, but would remain party leader, dismissing speculation that he was retiring from politics.