Over 3,000 couples register marriages in Bangkok on Valentine’s Day 2026, with Bang Rak District topping the list

SATURDAY, FEBRUARY 14, 2026

Over 3,000 couples tied the knot in Bangkok on Valentine’s Day 2026, with Bang Rak District seeing the highest number of registrations, reflecting the city’s inclusive and open attitude towards love.

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Permanent Secretary Narong Ruengsri revealed on Saturday that 3,265 couples registered their marriages in Bangkok on Valentine’s Day 2026, reinforcing the city’s image as a hub for love, equality, and acceptance.

This year, Bang Rak District remained the most popular choice for marriage registrations, with 1,246 couples choosing the “Rak (Love) @Bangrak” event at Jewelry Trade Centre (JTC) as the venue for their special day.

Top 5 districts with the highest number of marriage registrations:

  1. Bang Rak District: 1,246 couples
  2. Bang Khun Thian District: 98 couples
  3. Lat Krabang District: 96 couples
  4. Bang Khae District: 94 couples
  5. Laksi District: 86 couples

This year’s Valentine’s Day was notable for the equal marriage law, with a significant increase in same-sex couples registering. A total of 211 same-sex couples registered their marriages at the 50 district offices across Bangkok:

  • 159 female-female couples
  • 52 male-male couples

The top three districts with the highest number of same-sex couples were:

  1. Bang Rak District: 24 couples
  2. Dusit District: 23 couples
  3. Bang Khae District: 16 couples

The overall distribution between marriage registrations at district offices and special off-site events was nearly equal:

  • 1,643 couples registered at district offices
  • 1,622 couples registered at special service points

Narong concluded, “Bangkok is truly a city that embraces all forms of love. We thank every couple who chose us to be part of their special day. This year’s figures show that Bangkok is a place of acceptance for all relationships.”

