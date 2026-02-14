Over 3,000 couples register marriages in Bangkok on Valentine’s Day 2026, with Bang Rak District topping the list

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Permanent Secretary Narong Ruengsri revealed on Saturday that 3,265 couples registered their marriages in Bangkok on Valentine’s Day 2026, reinforcing the city’s image as a hub for love, equality, and acceptance.

This year, Bang Rak District remained the most popular choice for marriage registrations, with 1,246 couples choosing the “Rak (Love) @Bangrak” event at Jewelry Trade Centre (JTC) as the venue for their special day.

Top 5 districts with the highest number of marriage registrations: