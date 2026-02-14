Over 3,000 couples register marriages in Bangkok on Valentine’s Day 2026, with Bang Rak District topping the list

Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) Permanent Secretary Narong Ruengsri revealed on Saturday that 3,265 couples registered their marriages in Bangkok on Valentine’s Day 2026, reinforcing the city’s image as a hub for love, equality, and acceptance.
This year, Bang Rak District remained the most popular choice for marriage registrations, with 1,246 couples choosing the “Rak (Love) @Bangrak” event at Jewelry Trade Centre (JTC) as the venue for their special day.
Top 5 districts with the highest number of marriage registrations:
This year’s Valentine’s Day was notable for the equal marriage law, with a significant increase in same-sex couples registering. A total of 211 same-sex couples registered their marriages at the 50 district offices across Bangkok:
The top three districts with the highest number of same-sex couples were:
The overall distribution between marriage registrations at district offices and special off-site events was nearly equal:
Narong concluded, “Bangkok is truly a city that embraces all forms of love. We thank every couple who chose us to be part of their special day. This year’s figures show that Bangkok is a place of acceptance for all relationships.”