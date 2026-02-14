High tides warning for Bangkok and 6 central provinces from February 15-18

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) has issued a warning for six central provinces, including Bangkok, to be on alert for high tides from February 15-18, 2026. These provinces include Pathum Thani, Nonthaburi, Nakhon Pathom, Samut Sakhon, Samut Songkhram, and Samut Prakan.

Residents living near rivers, canals, and low-lying areas are urged to stay informed and prepare for possible flooding. The DDPM recommended local authorities check flood barriers and make necessary arrangements for machinery to assist with potential emergencies 24/7.

The water levels in the Chao Phraya River, particularly around the Royal Thai Navy Command and Phra Chulachomklao Fort, are expected to peak between 1.80-1.90 metres, exceeding critical flood levels by 0.20 metres during the morning hours between 06:00-08:00.

Affected areas include several districts within the listed provinces, particularly those with vulnerable infrastructure. Local authorities have been asked to inform the public of the high tide timings and prepare for flooding, especially in areas with inadequate flood protection. Emergency teams are on standby to assist immediately.

For real-time alerts, the public can follow updates via the 'THAI DISASTER ALERT' app, DDPM's Facebook page, or the 1784 emergency hotline.