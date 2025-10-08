Thailand braces for high tide in Chao Phraya, flood alerts issued

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has provided an update on the national water situation as of 7am on Wednesday (October 8).

It reports that rainfall has increased across Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas, due to a monsoon trough passing through the North, Central, and Eastern regions. The overall water levels in reservoirs remain high.

Rainfall and weather conditions

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall measurements were recorded in Bangkok (99mm), Chiang Rai (78mm), Loei (71mm), and Chachoengsao (81mm).

Today (October 8): The monsoon trough is crossing the North, Central, and Eastern regions, combined with the southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This will lead to increased rainfall across Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas.



From October 9-13: Rainfall will decrease in the North and Northeast, while the Central, Eastern, and Southern regions will experience more rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas, as the monsoon trough shifts to affect the lower Central region, the East, and the upper South.

Water in major and medium-sized reservoirs across Thailand is at 84% of total capacity (68,060 million cubic meters), with 76% of it available for use (43,939 million cubic meters).