Thailand braces for high tide in Chao Phraya, flood alerts issued

WEDNESDAY, OCTOBER 08, 2025

Heavy rain continues across Thailand, and Bangkok expects high tides along the Chao Phraya from October 9-18, according to the ONWR.

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has provided an update on the national water situation as of 7am on Wednesday (October 8). 

It reports that rainfall has increased across Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas, due to a monsoon trough passing through the North, Central, and Eastern regions. The overall water levels in reservoirs remain high.

Rainfall and weather conditions

In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall measurements were recorded in Bangkok (99mm), Chiang Rai (78mm), Loei (71mm), and Chachoengsao (81mm).

  • Today (October 8): The monsoon trough is crossing the North, Central, and Eastern regions, combined with the southwest monsoon affecting the Andaman Sea, Southern Thailand, and the Gulf of Thailand. This will lead to increased rainfall across Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas.
     
  • From October 9-13: Rainfall will decrease in the North and Northeast, while the Central, Eastern, and Southern regions will experience more rainfall, with heavy rain in some areas, as the monsoon trough shifts to affect the lower Central region, the East, and the upper South.

Water in major and medium-sized reservoirs across Thailand is at 84% of total capacity (68,060 million cubic meters), with 76% of it available for use (43,939 million cubic meters).

High tide alert along the Chao Phraya River

The ONWR has issued a warning of high tidal waters affecting the Chao Phraya River and surrounding areas from October 9–18, from approximately 6am to 5pm.

  • Expected water levels: Around 1.70–1.90 meters at Chulachomklao Fort, exceeding the critical water level by 0.20 meters.
     
  • Risk areas: Low-lying areas along the Chao Phraya River, Tha Chin River, and Mae Klong River, including parts of Bangkok and neighbouring provinces – Samut Prakan, Nonthaburi, Pathum Thani, Samut Sakhon, Nakhon Pathom, and Samut Songkhram – may experience flooding.

Water management in the Nan River Basin

Paitoon Kengkanchang, ONWR Deputy Secretary-General, visited Phitsanulok on October 7 to address water management issues.

  • Nan River Basin: Proposals for medium-term flood prevention and sustainable water management have been considered.
     
  • Thung Bang Rakam: Focus on maintaining 100 million cubic meters of water in storage until November 15 for dry season farming.
     
  • Sirikit Dam discharge plans: Adjustments will be discussed with the Electricity Generating Authority of Thailand (EGAT) to manage water flow in the Nan River, with expectations of normalising the situation by November.

Residents of low-lying areas along major rivers should closely monitor the situation and be prepared for potential flooding from October 9 to 18.

