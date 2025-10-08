Thailand braces for high tide in Chao Phraya, flood alerts issued

The Office of the National Water Resources (ONWR) has provided an update on the national water situation as of 7am on Wednesday (October 8).
It reports that rainfall has increased across Thailand, with heavy rain in some areas, due to a monsoon trough passing through the North, Central, and Eastern regions. The overall water levels in reservoirs remain high.
Rainfall and weather conditions
In the past 24 hours, the highest rainfall measurements were recorded in Bangkok (99mm), Chiang Rai (78mm), Loei (71mm), and Chachoengsao (81mm).
Water in major and medium-sized reservoirs across Thailand is at 84% of total capacity (68,060 million cubic meters), with 76% of it available for use (43,939 million cubic meters).
High tide alert along the Chao Phraya River
The ONWR has issued a warning of high tidal waters affecting the Chao Phraya River and surrounding areas from October 9–18, from approximately 6am to 5pm.
Water management in the Nan River Basin
Paitoon Kengkanchang, ONWR Deputy Secretary-General, visited Phitsanulok on October 7 to address water management issues.
Residents of low-lying areas along major rivers should closely monitor the situation and be prepared for potential flooding from October 9 to 18.