Floods hit 19 provinces, 22 dead, 369,000 affected — 9,000-baht aid per household

The Department of Disaster Prevention and Mitigation (DDPM) reported on Monday (October 7) that floods continue to affect 19 provinces across Thailand, impacting 84 districts, 541 sub-districts, and 3,036 villages. In total, 109,426 households or 369,724 people have been affected, and 22 deaths have been confirmed.

As of 6am on Monday, provinces still facing flooding include Uttaradit, Phitsanulok, Phetchabun, Sukhothai, Phichit, Nakhon Sawan, Uthai Thani, Chai Nat, Sing Buri, Ang Thong, Suphan Buri, Ayutthaya, Pathum Thani, Nakhon Pathom, Chaiyaphum, Ubon Ratchathani, Udon Thani, Yasothon, and Chachoengsao.

The 22 fatalities were reported in Phitsanulok (1), Uttaradit (8), Phetchabun (1), Phichit (1), Ayutthaya (8), and Yasothon (3).

The DDPM has been coordinating closely with provincial authorities and has deployed more than 790 disaster-relief machines and vehicles from its regional centres to 25 provinces to assist with flood prevention, emergency response, rescue operations, and recovery efforts.