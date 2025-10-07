Chadchart unveils plans to prevent flooding in Bangkok

Governor leads inspection of flood prevention sites

Chadchart made the announcement after leading a media inspection of flood prevention efforts along the Chao Phraya River.

The trip began at a pier under the Pin Klao Bridge, where the delegation visited riverside communities outside the main flood barrier, including the Tha Wang community.

Reporters observed the formation of sandbag barriers at the Rajvoradit Pier, improvements to the flood wall at Rajinee School, reinforcement work at the Royal Thai Naval Dockyard, and construction at several unfinished sections of the flood levee.

Temporary barriers built to close floodwall gaps

Currently, Bangkok has around 80 kilometres of floodwalls along the Chao Phraya River, Bangkok Noi Canal, and Mahasawat Canal. However, several gaps remain where construction has not yet been completed.

The BMA’s Drainage and Sewerage Department has accelerated the closure of these intervals by installing 198,700 sandbags to form temporary barriers at vulnerable spots and public piers.

Chadchart added that water pumps had been installed near temporary levees to manage potential seepage, with officials stationed at pumping sites around the clock to ensure rapid response.

Govt vows no repeat of 2011 flood crisis

The announcement came a day after Deputy Prime Minister Sophon Saram assured the public that Bangkok would not face catastrophic flooding like in 2011, attributing the current prevention plans to improved coordination and water management.