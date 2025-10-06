Thai PM Approves THB6.1 Billion Flood Relief as Water Management Crisis Deepens

The Thai government has pledged significant financial support and ordered immediate action to combat severe flooding across the country.

Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, Anutin Charnvirakul, chaired the National Disaster Management and Situation Steering Committee meeting at Government House today.

The committee approved a total budget of 6.169 billion baht to assist 685,554 households affected by floods and landslides between 15th May and 6th October 2025.

Siripong Angkasakulkiat, spokesperson for the Prime Minister’s Office, confirmed the adopted relief criteria, which mirror the 2024 scheme:

A flat payment of 9,000 baht per household will be given to permanent residents whose homes were in an area affected by flooding, landslides, or river overflow for either less than seven consecutive days but sustained property damage, or more than seven consecutive days of continuous inundation.

The Prime Minister stressed the need to dispense the compensation with the "utmost speed", while also urging attention to potential public health issues and agricultural losses caused by the water.

