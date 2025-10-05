Industry minister assures investors Ayutthaya industrial estates are fully flood-proof

Thanakorn visits Bang Pa-in estate to review flood prevention measures

Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Sunday assured investors that the three industrial estates in Ayutthaya will remain safe from flooding this year despite massive inflows of water from upstream provinces.

Thanakorn gave the assurance during his visit to the Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate to inspect its flood-prevention readiness.

He said the Bang Pa-in, Saha Rattana, and Hi-Tech Industrial Estates had all learned valuable lessons from the devastating floods of 2011, which caused extensive damage to factories in the province. As a result, comprehensive measures have now been implemented to prevent a repeat of that disaster.