Industry minister assures investors Ayutthaya industrial estates are fully flood-proof

Industry Minister Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana on Sunday assured investors that the three industrial estates in Ayutthaya will remain safe from flooding this year despite massive inflows of water from upstream provinces.
Thanakorn gave the assurance during his visit to the Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate to inspect its flood-prevention readiness.
He said the Bang Pa-in, Saha Rattana, and Hi-Tech Industrial Estates had all learned valuable lessons from the devastating floods of 2011, which caused extensive damage to factories in the province. As a result, comprehensive measures have now been implemented to prevent a repeat of that disaster.
Thanakorn said the Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate has built reinforced concrete floodwalls that meet international standards, installed high-capacity water pumping systems, and prepared detailed operational plans to respond to any flood situation.
He instructed the Bang Pa-in management to cooperate closely with the Saha Rattana and Hi-Tech estates to share resources and support each other in case of emergency.
The minister also ordered estate management to maintain a single-command system during crises and ensure clear communication channels with investors.
Thanakorn added that the three estates are using computer simulation models to forecast potential flooding, using rainfall and Chao Phraya River data collected over the past three years.
“I’m confident the three estates will not be flooded this year,” he said.
“The Industry Ministry will do everything possible to protect industrial zones and investors.”
He added that factory operators within the estates have also pledged to contribute to flood relief efforts for nearby communities located outside the floodwalls.
Sumet Tangprasert, governor of the Industrial Estate Authority of Thailand (IEAT), said the three Ayutthaya estates have been working closely with the Royal Irrigation Department and local authorities to ensure comprehensive flood prevention.
He outlined key measures undertaken:
The Bang Pa-in Industrial Estate is considered one of Thailand’s most strategic industrial zones, hosting more than 100 leading factories, particularly in the electronics and automotive parts sectors, and employing thousands of workers.
The estate has installed over 50 water pumps and established an emergency operations centre to monitor flood conditions around the clock.