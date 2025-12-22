Customs plans tougher penalties for origin fraud to curb “trade circumvention” exports

Thailand’s Customs Department is preparing to tighten penalties for businesses accused of falsifying the origin of goods for export, in a move aimed at curbing “trade circumvention” practices and strengthening confidence among trading partners.

Customs Director-General Phantong Loykulnanta said the government and relevant agencies—particularly the Customs Department and the Department of Foreign Trade—are stepping up enforcement to address fraudulent claims of Thai origin.

He said Customs is now considering raising administrative settlement fine levels through its settlement committee, which includes representatives from the Royal Thai Police and the Finance Ministry. The revised criteria would be issued through a Customs Department announcement.

The push for tougher sanctions stems from what officials describe as a loophole in the current framework: many exported goods do not carry export duties, meaning penalties based on unpaid tax are often too low to deter wrongdoing. Past cases have frequently been handled under lesser offences such as making false declarations, resulting in fines that do not reflect the seriousness of origin fraud.