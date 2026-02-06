KPI x Google Arts & Culture to showcase King Prajadhipok Museum globally

Issara Sereewatthanawut, Secretary-General of the King Prajadhipok Institute (KPI), announced that global internet users will soon experience a new way of learning through an online exhibition of historical content from the King Prajadhipok Museum, under the collaboration between the KPI and Google.

The partnership, through the "KPI x Google" project, aims to provide online access to the museum’s content via Google Arts & Culture, an international platform showcasing art, culture, and history from over 2,000 institutions worldwide.

This project will provide the public with easy access to the valuable knowledge of Thai history, especially the political history and royal duties of King Prajadhipok (King Rama VII) during his reign, as well as an accurate portrayal of Queen Rambai Barni’s important role. The content will be available in both Thai and English, giving global audiences a chance to appreciate Thailand’s cultural legacy.

Issara further stated that eight exhibits have already been uploaded to the platform, with plans to expand content, particularly around Queen Rambai Barni. The United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) has recognised her as a "World Icon" (2025) under the "Legacy of the Queen" topic, aiming to further promote her legacy globally.

The King Prajadhipok Institute is committed to preserving and sharing Thailand’s historical and political knowledge systematically, ensuring that the museum becomes a credible learning source for both domestic and international audiences.