King Prajadhipok’s Institute launches website to provide info on Bkk elections

The seminar was attended by Prof Wutthisarn Tanchai, secretary-general of the institute, Assoc Prof Orathai Kokpol, deputy secretary-general of the institute, Asst Prof Satithorn Thananithichote, director of the Office of Innovation for Democracy under the institute, and Assoc Prof Tavida Kamolvej, dean of Thammasat University’s Faculty of Political Science.

Wutthisarn said the website would be a platform that provides non-partisan information for the people to use to make their decisions in the upcoming Bangkok elections.

He said the institute decided to set up the platform because it regards that an important democratic role is to provide information to the people, so that they can have enough data for making their political decisions.

The secretary-general said it has become clearer that a Bangkok governor election would be held this year after the previous poll was held seven years ago.