Sun, February 20, 2022

in-focus

Aswin still to decide on contesting next governor election

Bangkok Governor Aswin Kwanmuang said on Wednesday that he hasn’t decided yet on whether he would contest the next governor election and is awaiting an announcement by the Government Gazette.

“I haven’t thought about my application yet,” he said during a visit to Saphan Temple in Khlong Toei district. “Let time be the judge. Now I think every day about how to make people happy so they don’t find themselves in trouble by the current virus outbreak.”

Aswin also said the progress of the MRT Green Line project will depend on a Cabinet meeting expected on February 22.

“In this regard, I would like to talk about the fare rate. We don’t want it to exceed 65 baht. If the Cabinet approves this, we will see what really benefits the people. In the midst of a bad economy, we hope things get cheaper for people,” he said.

“According to BMA standards, I can tell you that the fare for each kilometre should not exceed 1.29 baht. Other operators are definitely more expensive, I confirm,” Aswin added.

