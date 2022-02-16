Aswin still to decide on contesting next governor election

“In this regard, I would like to talk about the fare rate. We don’t want it to exceed 65 baht. If the Cabinet approves this, we will see what really benefits the people. In the midst of a bad economy, we hope things get cheaper for people,” he said.

“According to BMA standards, I can tell you that the fare for each kilometre should not exceed 1.29 baht. Other operators are definitely more expensive, I confirm,” Aswin added.