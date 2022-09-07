Constitutional Court chief orders probe into ‘leak’ of witness’ statement

Meechai was among three persons the court had demanded written statements from for consideration in the case. The two other statements came from Prayut and Pakorn Nilprapun, former secretary of the CDC.

Chaowana said the probe would focus on how a document has been leaked after it was submitted to the court and it did not focus on the authenticity of the document.

“The Constitutional Court president is extremely sorry about the leaked document although the court does not know how it happened. The court president saw that the leak affected the person who gave the view and affected the parties in the conflict,” Chaowana said.

Chaowana confirmed that the court has scheduled a special meeting on Thursday but the meeting would not result in a ruling in the case.

He said the judges would simply decide whether statements from the three persons would be adequate for deliberations in the case.

He said the fact that the court had scheduled a special meeting on Thursday did not mean that the judges were speeding up the case to help anyone as speculated by certain critics.

Chaowana said the meeting was scheduled in accordance with normal procedure that started when the court accepted the petition for review.

“I hereby affirm that the nine Constitutional Court judges are free in their work. No one knows how the ruling will be and no one knows whether the submitted documents are adequate or not. It’s too early to say the judges already have a ruling on their mind,” the secretary-general added.