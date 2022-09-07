Public wants governor to crack down on corruption in BMA procurement: poll
The majority of respondents want Bangkok Governor Chadchart Sittipunt to first tackle corruption in procurement, according to a poll survey conducted from August 29 to September 5 by Bangkok No Corruption Group.
The group, which consists of six networks including Nation TV, aims to rid Bangkok of all types of corruption.
Most respondents agreed that corruption in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had gone after the Bangkok governor election in May; 50.56 per cent of respondents had voted for Chadchart during the election.
Asking what graft-related issues the governor should tackle first, 48.03 per cent said procurement, followed by bribes to City Law Office (32.24 per cent) and construction project bribes (8.55 per cent).
Earlier on Tuesday, Chadchart noted that corruption often started as a small irritant before growing into a cancer that consumes an organisation. However, effective suppression of corruption depended on the actions of leaders.
"Leaders are important because when they refrain from initiating corruption, they set an example for their subordinates to follow," he said.