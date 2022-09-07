Public wants governor to crack down on corruption in BMA procurement: poll

Most respondents agreed that corruption in the Bangkok Metropolitan Administration (BMA) had gone after the Bangkok governor election in May; 50.56 per cent of respondents had voted for Chadchart during the election.

Asking what graft-related issues the governor should tackle first, 48.03 per cent said procurement, followed by bribes to City Law Office (32.24 per cent) and construction project bribes (8.55 per cent).