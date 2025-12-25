Bhumjaithai names two PM candidates, Sihasak ranked second after Anutin

The Bhumjaithai Party has confirmed it will nominate two candidates for prime minister, with Sihasak Phuangketkeow ranked second behind party leader Anutin Charnvirakul.

The move follows Anutin’s policy announcement for the upcoming election on Wednesday, December 24, during which he indicated that he might be the party’s sole prime ministerial candidate. At the time, he suggested that Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Finance Minister Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and Commerce Minister Suphajee Suthumpun might not be nominated as PM candidates.

However, at 10.30pm, the Bhumjaithai Party informed members of the media via its Line group that the party had passed a formal resolution to nominate Sihasak as an additional prime ministerial candidate.

In its statement, the party described Sihasak as an experienced foreign minister capable of restoring Thailand’s standing on the global stage with dignity. It said he has demonstrated an ability to work cohesively with both political leaders and security agencies, and is widely accepted by the public as well as the international community.

