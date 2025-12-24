Anutin unveils Bhumjaithai’s 4-Pillar Strategy ahead of 2026 election

Bhumjaithai Party Policy Announcement

At the Aksra Theatre, 3rd Floor, King Power, Anutin Charnvirakul, Leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, officially announced on Wednesday (December 24) the party's policy platform for the upcoming election.

The event was attended by key figures and advisors, including Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and Suphajee Suthumpun.

They were joined by Chaichanok Chidchob (Secretary-General), Sabeeda Thaised, and prospective candidates from both the constituency and party-list systems nationwide.