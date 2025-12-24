Anutin unveils Bhumjaithai’s 4-Pillar Strategy ahead of 2026 election

WEDNESDAY, DECEMBER 24, 2025

Bhumjaithai leader, joined by a high-calibre team of economic and policy experts, has laid out a comprehensive roadmap focusing on economic growth, national security, and social welfare to elevate the quality of life for all Thais.

  • Bhumjaithai Party leader Anutin Charnvirakul has announced a 4-pillar policy strategy focusing on the Economy, Security, Society, and Natural Disasters.
  • The economic pillar aims to boost GDP, cap electricity costs under 3 Baht per unit, enhance the state welfare card, and implement a barter system for agricultural products.
  • Social and security policies include creating jobs for seniors, a volunteer nurse program for local elderly care, establishing drug rehabilitation centers in every district, and recruiting 100,000 volunteer soldiers.
  • The strategy also includes the establishment of a dedicated fund to manage and mitigate the impact of natural disasters.

Bhumjaithai Party Policy Announcement

At the Aksra Theatre, 3rd Floor, King Power, Anutin Charnvirakul, Leader of the Bhumjaithai Party, officially announced on Wednesday (December 24) the party's policy platform for the upcoming election.

The event was attended by key figures and advisors, including Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Ekniti Nitithanprapas, and Suphajee Suthumpun.

They were joined by Chaichanok Chidchob (Secretary-General), Sabeeda Thaised, and prospective candidates from both the constituency and party-list systems nationwide.

Core Policy Pillars

The Bhumjaithai Party’s strategy focuses on addressing four critical national challenges: Economy, Security, Society, and Natural Disasters. Key policy highlights include:

Economic Growth & Cost of Living:

  • Let's Go Halves Plus: An enhanced co-payment subsidy scheme.
  • 3% GDP Plus: Driving economic growth beyond the 3% benchmark.
  • Electricity Subsidy: Capping electricity costs at under 3 Baht per unit.
  • Green Economy: Transitioning to sustainable practices, including the promotion of Electric Motorcycles.
  • Welfare Plus Card: An upgraded version of the state welfare card for low-income earners.
  • Barter Trading: Implementing "Trade-in-Kind" systems (e.g., purchasing aircraft in exchange for agricultural products to manage surplus crops).

Social Welfare & Healthcare:

  • Senior Employment: Creating dedicated job opportunities to provide income for the elderly.
  • Volunteer Nurses: A program offering 15,000 Baht for 4 years, encouraging the younger generation to work in their hometowns while providing local elderly care.
  • Education: "True Free Education" initiatives.

Security & Safety:

  • Security Wall: Protecting Thais from modern threats and strictly curbing illegal imports.
  • Volunteer Soldiers: Recruiting 100,000 personnel with a monthly salary of 12,000 Baht, featuring Up-skill and Re-skill programs to transition into Non-Commissioned Officer (NCO) roles.
  • Drug Rehabilitation: Establishing specialised treatment centres in every district.
  • Disaster Fund: A dedicated fund to manage and mitigate natural disasters.
