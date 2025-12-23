Sihasak denies Bhumjaithai PM-candidate rumours

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Tuesday (December 23) dismissed rumours that he is being considered as Bhumjaithai’s prime ministerial candidate, after a promotional poster circulated ahead of the party’s Wednesday policy briefing.
The poster showed Sihasak standing alongside Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai’s leader, and Ekniti Nitithanprapas, fuelling speculation over the party’s candidate line-up.
Sihasak said he was not a candidate and stressed that his role remains focused on foreign affairs.
Asked whether the party had finalised its prime ministerial candidates, Sihasak said Anutin was likely still considering the matter.
He declined to confirm whether the candidates were Ekniti and Suphajee Suthumpun, saying the question should be directed to them.
Sihasak also said he had no political ambition and would not seek the role, adding that Anutin had never approached him because he believed there were already two names under consideration.
He said he could not say whether he would return as foreign minister if Bhumjaithai led the next government, noting only that he is currently overseeing foreign affairs.
Ekniti declined to comment when approached at Government House, while Anutin again refused to answer questions on who the party will nominate.
Culture Minister Sabida Thaiseth, who also appeared in the promotional image, denied she was a prime ministerial candidate.