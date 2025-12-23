Sihasak denies Bhumjaithai PM-candidate rumours

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow on Tuesday (December 23) dismissed rumours that he is being considered as Bhumjaithai’s prime ministerial candidate, after a promotional poster circulated ahead of the party’s Wednesday policy briefing.

The poster showed Sihasak standing alongside Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul, Bhumjaithai’s leader, and Ekniti Nitithanprapas, fuelling speculation over the party’s candidate line-up.

Sihasak said he was not a candidate and stressed that his role remains focused on foreign affairs.