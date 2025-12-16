Chaichanok unfazed by pre-election complaint over mother’s online post

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob commented on Tuesday (December 16) on a complaint filed by Kumpong Phumiphukkhiao, a coordinator of the “Khon Kaen Clean” network, who reported the matter to investigators at Mueang Khon Kaen police station.

The complaint seeks action under Section 157 for alleged neglect of duty, after Karuna Chidchob, the minister’s mother, posted another person’s household registration details online.

Chaichanok said that if the case was not politically motivated, he sympathised with the complainant.

He added that he initially believed the matter could be a wrongdoing, but after the relevant steps were taken, it became clear that legal action could not proceed under the applicable rules.