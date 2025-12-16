Chaichanok unfazed by pre-election complaint over mother’s online post

Digital Economy and Society Minister Chaichanok Chidchob commented on Tuesday (December 16) on a complaint filed by Kumpong Phumiphukkhiao, a coordinator of the “Khon Kaen Clean” network, who reported the matter to investigators at Mueang Khon Kaen police station.
The complaint seeks action under Section 157 for alleged neglect of duty, after Karuna Chidchob, the minister’s mother, posted another person’s household registration details online.
Chaichanok said that if the case was not politically motivated, he sympathised with the complainant.
He added that he initially believed the matter could be a wrongdoing, but after the relevant steps were taken, it became clear that legal action could not proceed under the applicable rules.
Asked what he meant by being unable to proceed under the law, Chaichanok said the secretary-general of the Personal Data Protection Committee (PDPC) had already clarified the legal aspects, and he did not want to repeat them, citing past misunderstandings when he tried to explain details.
He insisted he had acted to the fullest extent, stressed that no one was above the law, and said he was not taking sides.
He reiterated that the case did not fall under the Personal Data Protection Act (PDPA), but suggested that anyone wishing to pursue the matter could consider filing a defamation case instead.
He added that while he stood by his mother, he would not defend any unlawful conduct.
Asked about the timing of the complaint close to an election, Chaichanok repeated that if it was not a political game, he felt for those who filed it, given that he had once thought it might be an offence.
But if it was politically driven, he said he was not concerned, adding that those playing political games would ultimately face the consequences.
He also said he would continue his work targeting scammers and would not stop.
Chaichanok said he had spoken with his mother, who was worried the issue could affect public support for him.
He told her he had already done everything possible through every available channel, and that if there was wrongdoing, it should be handled accordingly, reiterating that no one was above the law and urging her not to dwell on it.