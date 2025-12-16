Senate panel backs ending MOU 2001 with Cambodia, cites “breaches” and lack of progress

Senator Noppadon Inna, chairman of the Senate’s special committee studying the pros and cons of ending the 2000 and 2001 MOUs on Thailand–Cambodia border issues, said the panel has unanimously recommended cancelling the 2001 MOU (MOU 2544).
Senator Noppadon Inna, chairman of the Senate’s special committee studying the pros and cons of ending the Thailand–Cambodia MOUs, said the panel unanimously recommended cancelling the 2001 MOU (MOU 2544) for these reasons:
Noppadon said that if Thailand ends the 2001 MOU, it should pursue a new, more workable temporary arrangement and consider interim measures aimed at safeguarding Thailand’s maritime rights and pressuring Cambodia to return to negotiations. He also said any termination should follow international law, including options under the Vienna Convention on the Law of Treaties, and added the committee is willing to share its full report informally, as there has not yet been a Senate resolution.