MOU44 opposers not trying to overthrow Thai government, says charter court

The Constitutional Court on Tuesday unanimously dismissed a petition filed by Niyom Nopparat, which sought a ruling on whether the actions of seven civil society groups opposing the 2001 Thai-Cambodian memorandum of understanding (MOU44) on the overlapping continental shelf constituted an exercise of rights and freedoms to overthrow the government.

The petition was submitted to the Office of the Attorney General (OAG) on January 3 and again on January 13, arguing that the group’s activities were intended to incite public protests, potentially leading to unrest beyond the government’s control. Niyom also claimed that the unrest could create conditions that might pave the way for a military-led coup to overthrow the government.