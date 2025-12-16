Liberator unveils new vision to unlock Thai investors’ potential for 2026

Liberator Securities Co., Ltd. has unveiled its new vision to empower Thai investors with the goal of becoming a leading digital investment platform by 2026. Since 2020, Liberator has focused on the idea of creating "an investment world where everyone is equal," pushing for a more accessible financial community for all.

The company’s 2026 vision, “Liberate You,” aims to give investors full control and understanding of their finances, offering tools powered by AI to help make smarter decisions. Liberator believes that true power comes from “understanding” combined with “creativity” to turn challenges into opportunities.

Liberator sees the past investment world as limited by high costs, complexity, and unequal access, especially for many retail investors who struggle to access systems that foster real growth. The company’s mission is not only to provide investment services but to design a platform that gives everyone the equal opportunity to start and grow. By focusing on affordability, transparency, and easy-to-use systems, Liberator aims to make investing accessible to everyone, not just the privileged few.