Liberator unveils new vision to unlock Thai investors’ potential for 2026

Liberator Securities Co., Ltd. has unveiled its new vision to empower Thai investors with the goal of becoming a leading digital investment platform by 2026. Since 2020, Liberator has focused on the idea of creating "an investment world where everyone is equal," pushing for a more accessible financial community for all.
The company’s 2026 vision, “Liberate You,” aims to give investors full control and understanding of their finances, offering tools powered by AI to help make smarter decisions. Liberator believes that true power comes from “understanding” combined with “creativity” to turn challenges into opportunities.
Liberator sees the past investment world as limited by high costs, complexity, and unequal access, especially for many retail investors who struggle to access systems that foster real growth. The company’s mission is not only to provide investment services but to design a platform that gives everyone the equal opportunity to start and grow. By focusing on affordability, transparency, and easy-to-use systems, Liberator aims to make investing accessible to everyone, not just the privileged few.
Since its founding, Liberator has created an investment ecosystem through ongoing educational activities, discussions, and creative exchanges with users of all ages, from students to seasoned investors. The goal is to create a community of quality investors who learn, grow, and develop together, aiming to build a platform for more than just trading but for financial learning, understanding, and sustainable growth.
Watanya Bunnag, Co-CEO of Liberator, said, “Today, we focus on developing a Technology-driven Investment Experience to make investing easier and more accessible, answering the needs of the younger generation who view finances as a tool for goal-setting, living without fear, and building long-term security. Our platform is designed not just for trading, but as a space for learning, growth, and confidently managing financial futures.”
Looking ahead to 2026, Liberator plans to expand its platform by enhancing asset types, technology, and user experience, to meet the growing demand of diverse investors. A key focus will be improving alternative investment tools and linking investments to global markets, to better align portfolios with the global economic situation and volatility.
The company’s clear goal is to enhance investors’ potential, as the platform can only grow sustainably if its users grow along with it. The vision of “Liberate You” will continue to guide the development of the platform and business direction into 2026, reflecting clear, tangible progress.
