“Madam Dear” invests 414 million baht to take Liberator into a new era of digital investment

Bangkok – Liberator Securities Co., Ltd. has announced a significant move into a new chapter as a digital investment platform, aiming to elevate the investment experience for Thai investors and bring them up to speed with modern financial markets. The company is strengthening its position with a major investment from Miss Watanya Bunnag, also known as "Madam Dear", who has invested 414 million baht to acquire the full shares of Liberator Holding Co., Ltd. from News Network Corporation Public Company Limited (NEWS). This strategic decision reflects a clear vision to propel Thailand's capital market into the future.

Liberator Holding Co., Ltd. is the sole shareholder of Liberator Securities Co., Ltd. and Liberator Digital Asset Co., Ltd.

As the principal investor and Co-CEO of Liberator, Miss Watanya expressed, "I have full confidence in Liberator’s potential to become one of the leading digital investment platforms in the region. This investment demonstrates our trust in the team and the company's readiness. Our goal is to drive Liberator’s growth and confidently connect investors to the modern financial world, under the vision of ‘Liberate You’, empowering Thai investors to truly understand, control, and grow with their financial opportunities."