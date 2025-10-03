Liberator appoints “Madam Dear” Watanya Bunnag as Co-CEO to drive forward new-age investment platform

She commented, “I believe everyone should have equal access to investment opportunities, especially in today’s world, where technology plays a key role in reducing transaction costs and making life easier. My goal here is to push Liberator beyond being just a brokerage firm; I want it to become a Social Investment Platform that enables all Thais to invest confidently and securely at fair prices under the ‘EMPOWERING YOU’ concept.”

Under her leadership, Liberator will develop its platform with the integration of AI technology to improve investment learning, enhance analytical capabilities, and make it easier to start investing. The platform will also expand into digital assets to cater to the needs of younger investors, particularly Gen Z, who prioritise financial flexibility and balanced living.

This appointment marks another significant step for Liberator, as it aims to be both a “choice” and a “solution” for everyone in an era marked by economic challenges and global change.