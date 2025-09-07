Madam Dear urges voters not to elect corrupt politicians in next poll

Watanya calls for rejection of vote buyers

Watanya “Madam Dear” Bunnag on Saturday urged voters not to elect vote buyers or corrupt politicians in the next election, expected after the new government completes its four-month tenure.

Watanya, who resigned from the Democrat Party in June after it joined the coalition led by former prime minister Paetongtarn Shinawatra, encouraged Thai voters not to lose hope in politics but instead to use their power to block unscrupulous politicians from entering Parliament.

“What has been happening now may cause many to lose faith in politics, as they see cheaters winning important posts and still living happily,” Watanya said. “But I want to emphasise that if an election is held after the new government’s four months in office, all voters will have the power to prevent cheaters from entering Parliament.”