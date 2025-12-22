South Asian press clubs condemn attacks on Bangladeshi papers, The Daily Star, Prothom Alo

South Asian press clubs have strongly condemned the recent attacks, vandalism, and arson at the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, as well as the harassment of veteran journalist Nurul Kabir, Editor of New Age and president of the Editors’ Council.

In separate statements released on Sunday (December 21), the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Karachi Press Club (KPC) expressed grave concern over the incidents.

The PCI said that independent and responsible journalism is one of the main foundations of a democratic state.