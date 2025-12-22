South Asian press clubs condemn attacks on Bangladeshi papers, The Daily Star, Prothom Alo

South Asian press clubs have strongly condemned the recent attacks, vandalism, and arson at the offices of The Daily Star and Prothom Alo, as well as the harassment of veteran journalist Nurul Kabir, Editor of New Age and president of the Editors’ Council.
In separate statements released on Sunday (December 21), the Press Club of India (PCI) and the Karachi Press Club (KPC) expressed grave concern over the incidents.
The PCI said that independent and responsible journalism is one of the main foundations of a democratic state.
“Violence, intimidation, attacks or harassment aimed at silencing the media are in no way acceptable. Such actions are completely contrary to media freedom, the constitutional right to freedom of expression, and the rule of law,” it said in its statement.
Echoing similar concerns, KPC urged authorities to ensure the safety of media professionals and conduct a transparent probe into the incidents.
It stressed that silencing the press through violence or intimidation is a violation of fundamental rights and democratic principles.
“A free, independent, and courageous press is the bedrock of any democratic society. Attempts to silence the media through physical violence, legal intimidation, or harassment are direct violations of fundamental human rights, the constitutional right to freedom of expression, and the principles of the rule of law,” said the KPC statement.
The Daily Star
Asia News Network