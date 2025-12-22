ASEAN meets in Kuala Lumpur as Thailand sets three ceasefire terms

Thailand sets three conditions for any ceasefire ahead of special ASEAN talks

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow arrived in Kuala Lumpur at 11.20pm on Sunday, December 21, 2025 (Malaysia time, one hour ahead of Thailand), to attend a special ASEAN foreign ministers’ meeting on Monday convened by Malaysian Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim in his capacity as ASEAN chair.

Sihasak travelled with Nikorndej Plangoon, spokesperson for the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, as regional diplomats gather to discuss the Thailand–Cambodia situation amid international attention over whether the talks could help pave the way for a ceasefire.

Thailand said it is sticking to three principles: Cambodia must be the side to declare a ceasefire first; any ceasefire must be genuine, continuous and subject to monitoring; and Cambodia must work seriously with Thailand on clearing landmines.

The Foreign Ministry reiterated that Thailand has not yet seen any of these conditions met. It said Thailand remains committed to pursuing a solution, but stressed that progress depends on Cambodia’s sincerity, and that any ceasefire arrangement must come from direct discussions between Thailand and Cambodia.

Thailand added that it will assess developments in coordination with its military and maintain close consultations, urging the public to remain confident that the country’s stance is unchanged: protecting the national interest, safeguarding sovereignty and territorial integrity. Thailand said it wants peace, but only one that ensures public safety and delivers a lasting outcome.