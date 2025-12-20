Sihasak dismisses pressure from U.S. and China

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow spoke candidly from Tokyo, addressing the escalating Thai-Cambodian border situation. Following a direct call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sihasak firmly stated that Thailand had not been pressured by either the U.S. or China, but that Cambodia must take responsibility and show sincerity first before any peace talks can begin.
From Washington: Rubio’s concern, not pressure
Sihasak clarified that the conversation with Marco Rubio was smooth, with the U.S. expressing concern over the prolonged conflict but never pressuring Thailand. “He spoke very little, I did most of the talking. The U.S. just wanted to hear from Thailand and did not make us feel pressured,” Sihasak emphasized.
Strict conditions for ceasefire: Cambodia must act first
On Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi’s statement about Thailand’s willingness to ceasefire, Sihasak quickly clarified that Thailand had not agreed to a ceasefire yet, only confirming that Thailand is open to reducing tensions. Everything depends on Cambodia's actions.
On December 22, 2025, a special ASEAN Foreign Ministers' meeting will be held in Malaysia, providing an opportunity for potential talks.
However, Thailand reiterated that Cambodia must initiate direct communication, either in writing or by phone, to demonstrate seriousness in resolving the conflict.