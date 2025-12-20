Sihasak dismisses pressure from U.S. and China

Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow spoke candidly from Tokyo, addressing the escalating Thai-Cambodian border situation. Following a direct call with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, Sihasak firmly stated that Thailand had not been pressured by either the U.S. or China, but that Cambodia must take responsibility and show sincerity first before any peace talks can begin.

From Washington: Rubio’s concern, not pressure

Sihasak clarified that the conversation with Marco Rubio was smooth, with the U.S. expressing concern over the prolonged conflict but never pressuring Thailand. “He spoke very little, I did most of the talking. The U.S. just wanted to hear from Thailand and did not make us feel pressured,” Sihasak emphasized.