Wang Yi calls with Cambodian and Thai foreign ministers, urges immediate ceasefire

On December 18, 2025, Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi held separate phone calls with Cambodia’s Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Prak Sokhonn, and Thailand’s Foreign Minister Sihasak Phuangketkeow. Both Cambodia and Thailand provided updates on the ongoing conflict along their border and expressed a desire to de-escalate tensions and implement a ceasefire.

Wang Yi, speaking as a friendly neighbour to both countries, expressed deep concern over the violence, which he said was more intense than previous border clashes. He reiterated that China does not want to see both countries facing each other with force, and expressed his condolences for the injuries and loss of life resulting from the conflict. Wang also emphasised that prolonged conflict would not benefit either country and could harm ASEAN unity.

“The most urgent task now is to decide on a ceasefire to stop the fighting, prevent further loss of life, and restore mutual trust,” Wang said. He reaffirmed China’s commitment to supporting peaceful dialogue and remaining neutral in the dispute, while backing ASEAN’s mediation efforts.