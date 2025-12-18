China praises Thailand for successful crackdowns on scammers in Myanmar

A visiting Chinese official has commended Thailand for its successful efforts to crack down on online scammers operating from Myanmar. Liu Zhongyi, the Assistant Minister of Public Security of the People’s Republic of China, also urged Thailand to collaborate with Cambodia on similar operations.
Liu Zhongyi expressed admiration for Thailand's efforts in tackling online scams originating from Myanmar during a meeting with Gen Direk Bongkarn, Head of the Center for Coordination with Neighboring Countries at the Royal Thai Army Operations Center, on Wednesday.
Liu specifically praised Thailand’s cooperation with Myanmar, which led to the arrest and repatriation of over 6,600 Chinese nationals involved in online scams.
Liu called for enhanced cooperation with Cambodia to address the growing issue of cross-border online scamming rings.
Liu's comments highlight the need for joint crackdowns between Thailand and Cambodia. He stressed that the two governments should work together to combat online scams to ensure regional stability and public safety. However, despite these calls for cooperation, the two nations are currently embroiled in border conflicts, which complicate the potential for collaboration.
Liu acknowledged that the operations would require time but were essential for maintaining security in the region.
After the meeting, Direk Bongkarn shared Liu’s concerns about preventing online scammers from using Thailand as a transit point. Liu emphasized the importance of Thailand preventing scammers from crossing its borders, whether through official checkpoints or unofficial routes.
Direk responded by stating that Thailand required more information from China to effectively monitor and prevent online scammers. This would allow Thai authorities, including immigration officers and border guards, to act with greater efficiency.
According to Direk, Liu appreciated that the Thai authorities have been working closely with Myanmar to suppress online scammers operating in Myawaddy, leading to successful operations. He also revealed that Thai police had joined efforts to check over 400 suspected scam sites in the KK Park area.
Liu’s delegation, which included representatives from various Chinese law enforcement agencies, noted that Thailand and Myanmar have set up a joint committee to coordinate these efforts.
Direk emphasised the need for continued collaboration and information sharing between Thailand and China to monitor suspected scammers more effectively. With more data on suspects, Thai authorities would be able to prevent further exploitation of their country as a transit route.
Direk pointed out the difficulty in identifying scammers who often disguise themselves as tourists or investors, making it challenging for authorities to detect them.