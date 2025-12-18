China praises Thailand for successful crackdowns on scammers in Myanmar

Addressing Border Security and Immigration Issues

After the meeting, Direk Bongkarn shared Liu’s concerns about preventing online scammers from using Thailand as a transit point. Liu emphasized the importance of Thailand preventing scammers from crossing its borders, whether through official checkpoints or unofficial routes.

Direk responded by stating that Thailand required more information from China to effectively monitor and prevent online scammers. This would allow Thai authorities, including immigration officers and border guards, to act with greater efficiency.

Thailand’s Role in the Crackdown

According to Direk, Liu appreciated that the Thai authorities have been working closely with Myanmar to suppress online scammers operating in Myawaddy, leading to successful operations. He also revealed that Thai police had joined efforts to check over 400 suspected scam sites in the KK Park area.

Liu’s delegation, which included representatives from various Chinese law enforcement agencies, noted that Thailand and Myanmar have set up a joint committee to coordinate these efforts.

Direk emphasised the need for continued collaboration and information sharing between Thailand and China to monitor suspected scammers more effectively. With more data on suspects, Thai authorities would be able to prevent further exploitation of their country as a transit route.

Direk pointed out the difficulty in identifying scammers who often disguise themselves as tourists or investors, making it challenging for authorities to detect them.

