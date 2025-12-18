China sends special envoy to Thailand and Cambodia again today to mediate border clash

The Embassy of the People's Republic of China in Thailand posted on Facebook on Wednesday, stating that a spokesperson for China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs had addressed the media, expressing deep concern over the current border clashes between the two countries. As a neighbour and friend to both Thailand and Cambodia, China has been actively involved in promoting dialogue and easing tensions through ongoing mediation efforts. The envoy’s role has been pivotal in assisting both nations to address the situation diplomatically.

The special envoy is scheduled to visit Cambodia and Thailand on December 18, working to facilitate dialogue between the two sides and encourage peace talks, aiming to restore stability and promote swift peace.

Reports have surfaced stating that during the border clashes, Thai troops seized military equipment, including Chinese-made anti-tank missiles, from Cambodian soldiers. In response, the Chinese spokesperson affirmed that China has a longstanding defence cooperation with both Thailand and Cambodia, which is not aimed at any third parties and is unrelated to the ongoing border conflict.