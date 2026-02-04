Thai-Cambodian border talks end without agreement after Cambodia raises issues outside GBC framework

Rear Admiral Parat Rattanachaiphan, spokesperson for the Royal Thai Navy, said on Wednesday that the first special meeting of the Thai-Cambodian Special Regional Border Committee (RBC) had ended on the afternoon of February 4 without a joint conclusion.

The meeting, between the Chanthaburi-Trat Border Defence Command and Cambodia’s Military Region 3, was held at the permanent Ban Hat Lek border checkpoint in Trat province from February 3-5. Parat said the talks were convened under the framework of the joint statement from the 3rd special session of the Thailand-Cambodia General Border Committee (GBC) on December 27, 2025.

He said the aim was to maintain communication channels, reduce tensions on the ground and uphold a sustainable ceasefire, to ensure order and public safety along the border. An ASEAN Observer Team (AOT) from both sides attended as observers, he added.

However, during discussions, the Cambodian side proposed certain approaches and issues that reflected intentions related to border demarcation. Thailand stated that these proposals fell outside the RBC’s objectives and were inconsistent with the substance of the December 27 GBC joint statement, making consensus impossible on those points.