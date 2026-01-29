Sihasak: Thailand-Cambodia RBC talks are not a failure, but a positive sign

Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Thailand’s Foreign Minister, explained that the Thailand–Cambodia Regional Border Committee (RBC) talks, which have not yet led to a signed agreement, should not be viewed as a failure.

Instead, this is a normal part of the negotiation process, he said. He stressed that the fact the two sides are still engaged in dialogue is a positive signal and a significant step forward, much better than resorting to conflict which brings loss and destruction.

He further explained that although some issues remain unresolved, the continuation of discussions is a significant step forward for both sides.

Sihasak also reminded the Cambodian side of the importance of maintaining direct communication via the RBC framework, highlighting the need to build trust between the two nations.

The minister pointed out that both sides should exercise caution when it comes to language, especially avoiding phrases that could be interpreted as interfering in each other’s internal affairs.