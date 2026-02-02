Thai–Cambodian RBC secretariats meet at Chong Sa-ngam, reaffirm GBC commitments

Monthly RBC meeting held at Chong Sa-ngam

The secretariats of the Thai–Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) for the Second Army Area–Military Region 4 held a monthly meeting on Monday and reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to the outcomes of the 3rd General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.

The meeting between the chairs and secretariats of Thailand’s Second Army Area and Cambodia’s Military Region 4 was held at the Chong Sa-ngam permanent border crossing in Phu Sing district, Si Sa Ket province.