Thai–Cambodian RBC secretariats meet at Chong Sa-ngam, reaffirm GBC commitments

MONDAY, FEBRUARY 02, 2026

Thai and Cambodian RBC secretariats met at Chong Sa-ngam crossing in Si Sa Ket, pledging peaceful coordination, clearer safeguards and monthly talks.

Monthly RBC meeting held at Chong Sa-ngam

The secretariats of the Thai–Cambodian Regional Border Committee (RBC) for the Second Army Area–Military Region 4 held a monthly meeting on Monday and reaffirmed both sides’ commitment to the outcomes of the 3rd General Border Committee (GBC) meeting.

The meeting between the chairs and secretariats of Thailand’s Second Army Area and Cambodia’s Military Region 4 was held at the Chong Sa-ngam permanent border crossing in Phu Sing district, Si Sa Ket province.

Key outcomes announced by Thai side

After the meeting, the Thai side summarised the outcomes as follows:

  • Both sides agreed to cooperate in implementing the joint statement of the 3rd GBC meeting and to resolve issues through peaceful means.
  • Measures were set to prevent misunderstandings that could lead to the use of force.
  • Border-line discussions will use the JBC (a government-level mechanism), with each side remaining in the areas under its control following the ceasefire.
  • The border area remains dangerous due to landmines and booby traps, which could detonate at any time as a result of forest fires.
  • The public was urged to rely on official information to ensure accurate understanding and to make border-issue resolution easier.
  • The RBC secretariat for the Second Army Area–Military Region 4 will meet once a month to coordinate and address issues peacefully.

