Japanese companies face stiffer Chinese competition in Vietnam: JETRO

Nikkei Asia reported, citing the views of Japanese manufacturers, that competition in Vietnam is intensifying as Chinese investors — ranging from carmakers to beverage companies — pour into the country, a trend also seen across several ASEAN markets.

In Vietnam, 30.8% of Japanese industrial businesses said their main competitors are “Chinese companies”, according to a 2025 survey by JETRO, a quasi-government body. The figure rose from 24.6% in 2024 and is expected to increase further.

In its latest annual survey, JETRO questioned 906 Japanese companies operating in Vietnam, out of a total 3,172 firms surveyed across ASEAN, during August and September.

The survey also pointed to intensifying competition for labour in Vietnam. Other key obstacles included delays in administrative paperwork, reliance on local suppliers, and US tax measures that have pushed businesses to look for customers in other markets.

Complex procedures such as licence applications were cited as a major problem by 67.5% of respondents — significantly higher than the ASEAN average of 42.4%.