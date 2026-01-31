Japan’s foreign workforce surpasses 2.5 million for the first time, with Vietnam leading the market

According to Nikkei Asia, Japan’s foreign workforce reached a record 2,571,037 people in 2025, according to the latest data from the Ministry of Health, Labour, and Welfare, released last Friday. This is the first time since data collection began in 2008 that the number of foreign workers in Japan has surpassed the 2.5 million mark.

The foreign workforce in Japan grew by 11.7% last year, although the growth rate slightly declined by 0.7 percentage points compared to 2024. Nonetheless, it marks the third consecutive year of growth exceeding 10%.

Foreign workers now make up around 4% of the total workforce in Japan. By nationality, Vietnam has the largest number of foreign workers, with approximately 600,000 people, accounting for 23.6% of the foreign workforce.

This is followed by workers from China, with around 430,000, and the Philippines, with about 260,000. Meanwhile, workers from Myanmar saw the highest increase, rising by 42.5%, while workers from Indonesia and Sri Lanka also saw significant increases at 34.6% and 28.9%, respectively.