Japan struggling to reduce rare earth dependence on China

In its harsh response to Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi's "Taiwan contingency" remarks, the Chinese government has shown signs of restricting Japan-bound exports of the minerals vital for the manufacturing of high-technology devices.

"It's not an easy task to reduce dependence on Chinese rare earths while limiting damage to domestic industries," people familiar with the matter said.

Some rare earths exist only in China, and powerful alternatives to them have yet to be discovered.

Taking this advantage, Beijing has won a US concession to reduce tariffs that President Donald Trump imposed on goods from China by restricting rare earth exports to the United States.