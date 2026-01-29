Japan Private-Sector Rice Imports Jump 95-Fold in 2025

Under its minimum market access obligation agreed with trading partners, Japan imports about 770,000 tons of rice per year tariff-free, including up to 100,000 tons for consumption as staple food.
Rice imported by the private sector outside the quota faces a tariff of 341 yen per kilogram.
Private-sector rice imports increased, especially in the summer amid uncertainties over the upcoming rice crop.
Last year's imports included 20,979 tons in June and 26,397 tons in July.
Imports fell back sharply starting in September when harvests began in earnest.
Rice imports from the United States accounted for 75,638 tons, or about 78 per cent of the total, followed by 7,024 tons from Taiwan, 4,567 tons from Vietnam and 4,014 tons from Thailand.
