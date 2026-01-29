Toyota Tops Global Auto Sales for 6th Straight Year

The Japanese automaker's strong performance also reflected the recovery from the fallout of a test fraud scandal.
Toyota's global vehicle sales, including those sold by subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., climbed 4.6 per cent from the previous year to 11,322,575 units, hitting a record high.
The figure surpassed German automaker Volkswagen Group's 8,983,900 units.
For Toyota alone, global sales rose 3.7 per cent to a record 10,536,807 units.
By region, sales increased 4.1 per cent in Japan and 7.3 per cent in North America.
Global sales of Toyota's Lexus luxury vehicle brand rose 3.6 per cent to 882,231 units, also a record high.
The group's global vehicle production increased 5.7 per cent to 11,221,960 units, marking the first rise in two years.
Toyota's parent-only production rose 4.5 per cent.
