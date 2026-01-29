Toyota Tops Global Auto Sales for 6th Straight Year

The Japanese automaker's strong performance also reflected the recovery from the fallout of a test fraud scandal.

Toyota's global vehicle sales, including those sold by subsidiaries Daihatsu Motor Co. and Hino Motors Ltd., climbed 4.6 per cent from the previous year to 11,322,575 units, hitting a record high.

The figure surpassed German automaker Volkswagen Group's 8,983,900 units.