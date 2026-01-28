Japan’s PokéPark KANTO welcomes you to a world teeming with Pokémon

PokéPark KANTO’s official opening is just around the corner on Feb. 5, and a media preview event on Monday (January 26) showed off what there is to see. Visitors can meet more than 600 Pokémon at the facility located inside Yomiuriland, which straddles Inagi, Tokyo, and Kawasaki.

Covering about 2.6 hectares, PokéPark KANTO is divided into two main zones that make the most of its lush setting in the Tama Hills: Pokémon Forest, a wooded area built for exploration; and Sedge Town, a lively hub where visitors can shop, dine and enjoy attractions.