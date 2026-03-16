Japan Starts Releasing Oil Reserves

In its first such operation in four years, the government plans to release from the private reserves the amount equivalent to 15 days of domestic consumption from Monday.

The government also plans to release 30 days' worth from the state reserves as early as late March.

The number of oil tankers arriving in Japan is expected to fall sharply by around Friday due to the Strait closure.

The government hopes that the release will help prevent supplies of oil-related products from being disrupted.