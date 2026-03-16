Japan Starts Releasing Oil Reserves

In its first such operation in four years, the government plans to release from the private reserves the amount equivalent to 15 days of domestic consumption from Monday.
The government also plans to release 30 days' worth from the state reserves as early as late March.
The number of oil tankers arriving in Japan is expected to fall sharply by around Friday due to the Strait closure.
The government hopes that the release will help prevent supplies of oil-related products from being disrupted.
In its official gazette on Monday, the government lowered the amount of oil reserves that oil refiners and other businesses are obliged to maintain to 55 days' worth from 70 days' worth.
As of the end of last year, the private-sector reserves totalled 101 days' worth.
The oil is stored in tanks at domestic oil refineries.
The state reserves hold the amount equivalent to 146 days of domestic consumption.
The total amount of stockpiled oil to be released is expected to reach about 80 million barrels, which is 45 days' worth.
The government also plans to resume providing subsidies to oil wholesalers on Thursday to keep retail prices of regular gasoline around 170 yen per litre.
[Copyright The Jiji Press, Ltd.]