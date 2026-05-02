Thailand says oil reserves cover 108 days amid energy volatility

Thailand has enough oil reserves to meet domestic demand for about 108 days, the Energy Ministry said on May 1, 2026, as global energy markets remained volatile amid escalating tensions in the Middle East.

The ministry reported the latest domestic and international energy situation, diesel stock and sales volumes, and the status of the Oil Fuel Fund, saying several global factors were continuing to affect prices.

It said tensions in the Middle East had intensified after US President Donald Trump signalled that the United States might need to resume military action against Iran.

Iran’s president, meanwhile, condemned the US maritime blockade and said Iran would no longer tolerate the situation. The United Nations secretary-general also warned that the crisis in the Strait of Hormuz was dragging down the global economy by the hour.