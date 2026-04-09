Thailand’s oil reserves stand at 109 days amid renewed tensions

The global energy market remains highly volatile after tensions in the Middle East flared up again, despite earlier reports of a two-week temporary ceasefire agreement between the United States and Iran, which had pushed world oil prices lower on hopes that shipping through the Strait of Hormuz would return to normal.

According to the Energy Ministry’s energy situation report on Thursday (April 9), Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) has once again announced a suspension of shipping through the Strait of Hormuz, citing Israel’s attack on Lebanon.

The move has immediately tightened conditions along one of the world’s main oil transport routes. Around 800 to 2,000 oil tankers and cargo vessels are believed to be stranded in the Persian Gulf and the Gulf of Oman.

Although efforts have been made to open alternative routes or allow vessels of certain nationalities to pass, the overall situation remains high-risk, placing fresh pressure on global oil prices and energy costs.