Thaipakdee MP alleges national oil heist over 700 million litres

Dr Warong Dechgitvigrom, a party-list MP from the Thaipakdee Party, used the debate on Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul’s policy statement at Parliament on April 9, 2026, to focus on what he described as a month-long crisis of expensive and scarce oil, while questioning whether corruption in the system amounted to the plundering of the nation’s oil.

He said irregularities emerged in the oil supply chain from mid-March to the end of the month, and argued that the problem was not public panic as the government had suggested. Instead, he said, there may have been hoarding or oil-related corruption at the level of distribution depots and refineries.