35 ‘Anutin 2’ cabinet nominees pass vetting, set for royal submission on March 30

SATURDAY, MARCH 28, 2026

A Bhumjaithai source says background and qualification checks for the “Anutin 2” cabinet have been completed. Pheu Thai has replaced Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol with Nikorn Soemklang for the Social Development portfolio, with 35 names due for final review and submission on March 30.

A source from the Bhumjaithai Party said that background and qualification checks for new ministers in the “Anutin 2” government were completed yesterday (March 27). The only issue involved Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol. Pheu Thai therefore submitted three alternate names for vetting—Nikorn Soemklang, Wisuth Chaiyanarun, and Khattiya Sawatdiphon—all of whom passed. Ultimately, the party selected Nikorn Soemklang to be nominated as Minister of Social Development and Human Security, replacing Sudawan.

35 ‘Anutin 2’ cabinet nominees pass vetting, set for royal submission on March 30

On Monday, March 30, Prime Minister Anutin Charnvirakul is expected to hold a final discussion with the agencies responsible for vetting. If there are no further obstacles, he will submit the full list of 35 names for royal approval in line with the formal process. The list comprises:

  1. Anutin Charnvirakul, Prime Minister and Interior Minister
  2. Songsak Thongsri, Deputy Prime Minister
  3. Pakorn Nilprapunt, Deputy Prime Minister
  4. Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister
  5. Ekniti Nitithanprapas, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister
  6. Sihasak Phuangketkeow, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister
  7. Yodchanan Wongsawat, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation
  8. Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister
  9. Paradorn Prissanananthakul, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
  10. Supamas Isarabhakdi, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
  11. Naphinthorn Srisanpang, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
  12. Suksomruay Wantaneeakul, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office
  13. Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Defence Minister
  14. Surasak Phancharoenworakul, Minister of Tourism and Sports
  15. Nikorn Soemklang, Minister of Social Development and Human Security
  16. Suriya Jungrungreangkit, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
  17. Watcharaphol Khawkhum, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
  18. Piyarat Tiyapairat, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives
  19. Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Minister of Transport
  20. Phattharaphong Phattharaprasit, Deputy Minister of Transport
  21. Sanphet Boonyamanee, Deputy Minister of Transport
  22. Chaichanok Chidchob, Minister of Digital Economy and Society
  23. Boonyathida Somchai, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Society
  24. Suchart Chomklin, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment
  25. Akanat Promphan, Energy Minister
  26. Jeseth Thaiseth, Deputy Interior Minister
  27. Vorasit Liangprasit, Deputy Interior Minister
  28. Polpheer Suwannachee, Deputy Interior Minister
  29. Pol Maj Gen Rutthapon Naowarat, Justice Minister
  30. Julapun Amornvivat, Labour Minister
  31. Sabida Thaised, Culture Minister
  32. Prasert Jantararuangtong, Education Minister
  33. Akkharanan Kannakittinan, Deputy Education Minister
  34. Pattana Promphat, Public Health Minister
  35. Varawut Silpa-archa, Industry Minister
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