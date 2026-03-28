35 ‘Anutin 2’ cabinet nominees pass vetting, set for royal submission on March 30

A source from the Bhumjaithai Party said that background and qualification checks for new ministers in the “Anutin 2” government were completed yesterday (March 27). The only issue involved Sudawan Wangsupakitkosol. Pheu Thai therefore submitted three alternate names for vetting—Nikorn Soemklang, Wisuth Chaiyanarun, and Khattiya Sawatdiphon—all of whom passed. Ultimately, the party selected Nikorn Soemklang to be nominated as Minister of Social Development and Human Security, replacing Sudawan.