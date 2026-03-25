Anutin: Ending fuel price freeze has ripple effects, government to use Commerce Ministry tools

Prime Minister and Interior Minister Anutin Charnvirakul acknowledged on Tuesday that ending the fuel price freeze could have knock-on effects, saying the government would use mechanisms available through the Ministry of Commerce and other agencies to manage the impact.

Asked about reports of motorists queuing to refuel, Anutin said he had already commented on the situation the previous evening and that nothing had changed. He added that he had not yet received any new reports.

When asked whether lifting the fuel price freeze would create a ripple effect, he replied: “It does, to some extent. We have to use the mechanisms we have through the Commerce Ministry and other ministries.”

Asked what measures would be used to address public sentiment, Anutin nodded and said everyone was working.