Anutin II Cabinet list finalised, set for royal submission on March 27

Proposed line-up takes shape

According to sources, the proposed Anutin II Cabinet line-up is as follows:

Anutin Charnvirakul , Prime Minister and Interior Minister;

, Prime Minister and Interior Minister; Songsak Thongsri , Deputy Prime Minister;

, Deputy Prime Minister; Pakorn Nilprapunt , Deputy Prime Minister;

, Deputy Prime Minister; Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn , Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister;

, Deputy Prime Minister and Transport Minister; Ekniti Nitithanprapas , Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister;

, Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister; Sihasak Phuangketkeow , Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister;

, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister; Yossanan Wongsawat , Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation;

, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation; Suphajee Suthumpun, Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister;

Deputy Prime Minister and Commerce Minister; Paradorn Prissanananthakul , Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office;

, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office; Supamas Isarabhakdi , Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office;

, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office; Naphinthorn Srisanpang , Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office;

, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office; Suksomruay Wantaneeakul , Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office;

, Minister attached to the Prime Minister’s Office; Lt Gen Adul Boonthamcharoen, Defence Minister;

Defence Minister; Surasak Phancharoenworakul , Minister of Tourism and Sports;

, Minister of Tourism and Sports; Sudawan Wangsuphakijkosol , Minister of Social Development and Human Security;

, Minister of Social Development and Human Security; Suriya Jungrungreangkit , Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives;

, Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives; Watcharaphol Khawkhum , Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives;

, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives; Piyarat Tiyapairat , Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives;

, Deputy Minister of Agriculture and Cooperatives; Siripong Angkasakulkiat, Deputy Minister of Transport;

Deputy Minister of Transport; Phattharaphong Phattharaprasit , Deputy Minister of Transport;

, Deputy Minister of Transport; Sanphet Boonyamanee , Deputy Minister of Transport;

, Deputy Minister of Transport; Chaichanok Chidchob , Minister of Digital Economy and Society;

, Minister of Digital Economy and Society; Boonyathida Somchai, Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Society;

Deputy Minister of Digital Economy and Society; Suchart Chomklin , Minister of Natural Resources and Environment;

, Minister of Natural Resources and Environment; Akanat Promphan , Energy Minister;

, Energy Minister; Jessada Thaiset , Deputy Interior Minister;

, Deputy Interior Minister; Vorasit Liangprasit , Deputy Interior Minister;

, Deputy Interior Minister; Polpheer Suwannachee , Deputy Interior Minister;

, Deputy Interior Minister; Pol Maj Gen Ruththaphon Naowarat , Justice Minister;

, Justice Minister; Julapun Amarnvivat, Labour Minister;

Labour Minister; Sabida Thaised , Culture Minister;

, Culture Minister; Prasert Jantararuangtong , Education Minister;

, Education Minister; Akkharanan Kannakittinan , Deputy Education Minister;

, Deputy Education Minister; Phatthana Phromphat , Public Health Minister;

, Public Health Minister; Varawut Silpa-archa, Industry Minister.

Sources noted that the Palang Pracharath Party has not yet been included in the list so far.

Pakorn name emerges amid legal role speculation

Pakorn Nilprapunt, Secretary-General of the Council of State, has also emerged as a key name in the new cabinet line-up after Bovornsak Uwanno reportedly declined to join the incoming administration.

Another line of speculation suggests the new cabinet may not appoint a Deputy Prime Minister for Legal Affairs. Instead, it may rely on the Council of State’s 14 committees, which are tasked with drafting legislation and providing legal advice on matters referred by the government, cabinet and state agencies.

Royal submission expected this week

The Secretariat of the Cabinet is expected to take about one week to examine the nominees’ backgrounds and qualifications. Even so, there is growing expectation that the Prime Minister could submit the cabinet list for royal command as early as Friday, March 27.

Once the royal command appointing ministers is issued, the Prime Minister will lead the new cabinet in taking the oath before its first formal meeting.

Policy statement planned before Songkran

The first cabinet meeting is expected to cover several key items, including the appointment of the Secretary-General to the Prime Minister, consideration of the government’s policy statement to Parliament, and revisions to the fiscal 2027 budget calendar.

Bhumjaithai, the core party in the coalition, has set a tentative timeline of April 7-9 for the policy statement in Parliament, just ahead of the Songkran holiday.

Urgent policy measures are expected to be grouped under a “Plus” label, particularly in the economic sphere, under the banner “Thailand 10 Plus”. The framework is expected to cover four main pillars: inclusive growth, competitiveness, economic stimulus and debt management, and industry-led income generation.

Fiscal and legislative agenda to follow

Several important draft laws are also being prepared in parallel, including a bill to transfer fiscal 2026 budget expenditure, a bill to move the Ministry of Tourism under the Ministry of Culture, a bill aimed at improving licensing and public services, and the draft Homeland Bill.

Pheu Thai is meanwhile expected to push policies focused on living costs, stronger communities, education reform and science and technology, based on 47 proposals it plans to submit to the House of Representatives.

After the policy statement is delivered, the cabinet is expected to move quickly on urgent fiscal issues, including an emergency decree to borrow funds for the Oil Fund and a proposal to raise the public debt ceiling under Section 50 of the State Fiscal and Financial Discipline Act.